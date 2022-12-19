Video Shows Deepika Being Emotional About 'Boycott Pathaan' Calls? No, It's Old
The video is from 2018 and showed Deepika Padukone talking about her battles with depression.
(Trigger warning: Mention of depression. If you feel you know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
A video of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone talking about her life while having tears in her eyes is being shared by people.
The claim: Those sharing the video have claimed that the calls for boycotting her upcoming movie Pathaan has made her emotional to the extent that she scared of waking up in the morning.
The truth: The video is four-years-old and showed Padukone talking about her struggles with battling depression. The video was uploaded on the YouTube handle of Live Love Laugh Foundation (LLLF), an organisation founded by her that aims to create awareness about mental health and reduce stigma associated with mental illness.
How did we find that out?:
Using the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension, we extracted keyframes from the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
While going through the search results, we came across a video of Padukone where she was wearing the same clothes, uploaded on the official Youtube channel of LLLF.
The video was uploaded on 10 October 2018 and showed the actor discussing her struggles with depression and how she dealth with them.
The video was shared to create awareness about mental health issues and was covered in the news as well.
Has Padukone said anything about 'Boycott Pathaan' calls: We conducted a keyword search and didn't find any statement from the actor about the recent boycott calls.
Conclusion: An old and unrelated video of Deepika Padukone was shared to claim that the calls for boycotting Pathaan have made her emotional and she is unable to sleep.
(With inputs from SM HoaxSlayer.)
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Deepika Padukone Webqoof Fact-Check
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.