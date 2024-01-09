Fact-Check: Video of Kidnapping in Egypt Falsely Peddled as Clip From Bengaluru

A video showing CCTV footage of two men entering an elevator to drug and kidnap two minors has gone viral on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows an incident from Bengaluru, Karnataka, where two girls were abducted after being forced to inhale chloroform, a chemical compound which acts as a sedative when inhaled.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
This led us to a BBC report dated 21 December 2023, the translated version of which mentioned that the video showed "the drugging and kidnapping of two girls inside an elevator in Egypt."
It mentioned the the Egyptian Ministry of Interior had found that the father of the two girls had kidnapped them, with the aid of two other people.
As per Sky News Arabia, the incident took place on 13 December in Nasr city, where the girls' mother filed a complaint against their father.
It added that the couple had separated, and the girls were living with their father, an accountant, until 2022, after which the mother obtained their legal custody.
The report also mentioned that the father had fled the country with one of his daughters after committing the crime.
Statement by the authorities: We came across a post and statement regarding the viral video on the Egyptian Ministry of Interior's verified Instagram account.
According to the statement, the girls' father had two accomplices – one to help him abduct the girls and the other to drive the car – who had a financial agreement with the father in exchange for committing the crime.
The post added that the accomplices had been arrested after legal action and the Prosecutor-General had taken over the case.
Conclusion: The video shows two girls being kidnapped by their father in Nasr City, Egypt.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)