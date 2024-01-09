Join Us On:
Unrelated Video From Varanasi Falsely Linked to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

The video shows 25,000 'Havan Kunds' made in the Swaraveda Temple of Varanasi in December 2023.

Siddharth Sarathe
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing several Havan Kunds (fire pits) in a field is being shared on social media platforms.

What are the users saying?: Those sharing have claimed that it shows the preparations for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh in which a Hindu ritual will be performed, using twenty-five thousand sacred fire pits.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is this true? : The claim is false.

  • The video shows the twenty-five thousand Havan Kunds (fire pits) made for the Yagya (sacrifice) held in the Swaraveda Temple of Varanasi in December 2023.

How did we find out?: With a relevant keyword search on YouTube, we came across a video uploaded on 16 December 2023 by a channel named 'Arun Village Boy Vlog.'

  • The video mentioned the twenty-five thousand fire pits for the sacrifice ritual.

  • The title read, "Swarved Mahamandir Dham Varanasi 25 thousand Havan Kund."

  • We matched the frames of the viral video with the YouTube video and found similarities. Swipe right to see the comparisons.

  • Here is the comparison between the viral video and the YouTube video.&nbsp;

    (Source: Altered by The Quint)&nbsp;

  • Here is the comparison between the viral video and the YouTube video.&nbsp;

    (Source: Altered by The Quint)&nbsp;

  • Here is the comparison between the viral video and the YouTube video.&nbsp;

    (Source: Altered by The Quint)&nbsp;

  • We also found news reports by Zee News Hindi and Amar Ujala from December 2023 that confirmed a Mahayagya of twenty-five thousand fire pits was organized on the hundredth anniversary of the Sant Samaj at the Veda Mahamandir Dham Umarhaan in Varanasi. 

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated and inaugurated the ceremony in Varanasi.

  • Further, we also came across another YouTube video uploaded on 18 December 2023 by a channel named 'India Tour Masti' showing visuals related to this event in Banaras.

  • We did not find any posts or announcements about such an event on the official X (formerly Twitter) of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Conclusion: Clearly, the claim is false. An unrelated video from Varanasi of a 'Yagya' ceremony is being falsely linked to the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

