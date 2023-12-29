Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Manipur: Akhu Chingangbam, Vocalist of Imphal Talkies, Kidnapped by Armed Men

A source told The Quint that Chingangbam was giving a bath to his 3-month-old baby in their house when it happened.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Manipur: Akhu Chingangbam, Vocalist of Imphal Talkies, Kidnapped by Armed Men
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Akhu Chingangbam, the lead vocalist of a folk rock bank Imphal Talkies, was reportedly kidnapped on Friday, 29 December, by unidentified armed miscreants in Imphal, Manipur.

A source told The Quint that Chingangbam was kidnapped from his home while his mother and wife were kept at gunpoint.

Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis since 3 May. Follow our coverage here.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

Also Read

Manipur Mass Burial: Can the Govt Ensure the Dead Get Their Rightful Dignity?

Manipur Mass Burial: Can the Govt Ensure the Dead Get Their Rightful Dignity?
Also Read

Don't Be Fooled... Violence Against Kuki Women in Manipur Was Allowed to Happen

Don't Be Fooled... Violence Against Kuki Women in Manipur Was Allowed to Happen
Also Read

Manipur: Kuki Family of BJP MLA's Driver, Murdered by Mob, Longs To Bury Remains

Manipur: Kuki Family of BJP MLA's Driver, Murdered by Mob, Longs To Bury Remains

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Manipur violence 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×