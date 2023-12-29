Manipur: Akhu Chingangbam, Vocalist of Imphal Talkies, Kidnapped by Armed Men

Akhu Chingangbam, the lead vocalist of a folk rock bank Imphal Talkies, was reportedly kidnapped on Friday, 29 December, by unidentified armed miscreants in Imphal, Manipur.

A source told The Quint that Chingangbam was kidnapped from his home while his mother and wife were kept at gunpoint.

Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis since 3 May. Follow our coverage here.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)