'Hid Body in a Bag': Bengaluru Startup CEO Kills 4-Year-Old Son in Goa, Arrested

A 39-year-old CEO of an AI startup based out of Bengaluru has been arrested by the Calangute Police in Goa for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a service apartment in Candolim, North Goa.

The accused, Suchana Seth, who is reportedly the co-founder of AI startup Mindful AI Labs, was arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga while she was fleeing with the body of her son in a taxi, as per Calangute Police.

What happened? Seth checked into a service apartment in Candolim on Saturday, 6 January, and stayed there till Monday, 8 January, Calangute Police told The Quint.