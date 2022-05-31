No, Pfizer CEO Didn’t Say He Wants To Reduce World Population by 2023

An edited video of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speaking at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meet at Davos, Switzerland is being shared on social media.

In the clip, Bourla is heard saying, "I think that is really fulfilling of a dream that we had, together with our leadership team when we started in '19. The first week we met in January of '19 in California to set up the goals for the next five years – and one of them was by 2023, we will reduce the number of people in the world by 50 percent. I think today, this dream is becoming a reality."

However, we found that the video was edited from a conversation between WEF's Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab and Bourla. In the original video, the Pfizer executive speaks about his time at Pfizer since he took over in 2019.