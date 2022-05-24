Pfizer COVID Vaccine 80% Effective for Children Aged 5 and Below, Shows Data

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have said that preliminary clinical data showed their three-dose COVID-19 vaccine regimen was 80 percent effective in children aged between six months to five years for preventing illness during the Omicron wave.

The vaccine was found to elicit a strong immune response following a third dose, and was well tolerated by the kids with a majority of the side effects mild to moderate, the companies said on Monday, 23 May.