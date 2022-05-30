No, That's Not a Photo of Canada-Based Gangster Goldy Brar With Punjab CM Mann

A photograph of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann – standing next to a man – has gone viral with people identifying him as the gangster Goldy Brar, who has been named by the Punjab police in the brutal murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab on Sunday, 29 May.

Hours later, two Facebook posts started doing the rounds in which another gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Brar claimed to be taking responsibility for Moose Wala's killing. While we have not been able to verify the authenticity of these posts, the police has said that the two are involved.