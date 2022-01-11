Pfizer CEO Says COVID Vaccine Targeting Omicron Variant 'Will Be Ready By March'

A COVID-19 vaccine that can resist the Omicron variant should be ready by March, the head of Pfizer Inc, the American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, said on Monday, 10 January.

"This vaccine will be ready in March. We (are) already starting manufacturing some of these quantities at risk," Albert Bourla told CNBC’s Squawk Box, a chat show on the news channel.

The Omicron variant, designated as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization, has been rampaging across the world, even amongst the vaccinated.

While assuring viewers that the vaccine will be ready in March, he also went to say that he doesn't know if the world will need it.