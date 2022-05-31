Geolocation: Using Google Maps To Fact-Check Location in Videos and Photos

Geolocation is a key fact-checking technique that fact-checkers around the world use on a regular basis. To explain it simply, geolocation is all about looking for clues in the photographs and videos to find out where exactly they were captured.

People who spread misinformation or disinformation often take videos and photos from a different place and share it with a misleading claim to create a false narrative. In that case, fact-checkers first find the location of the image and then check the claim shared with it.

In this episode of 'Verify Kiya Kya?', we will tell you about the tools that you can use to find the location where a piece of content was created.