‘Anti-Conversion Law Will Not Affect Karnataka’s Growth’: CM Bommai at WEF

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, 23 May, said that the new anti-conversion law will not come in the way of the state's growth.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot had given his assent to the anti-conversion ordinance on 17 May.

The bill (now act), titled 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021,' seeks to prohibit conversion from one religion to another by means that it lists as fraudulent.

Bommai said, "It has nothing to do with investment, nothing to do with growth story. For last four quarters, lot of other issues, domestic issues, are there. Which state doesn't have domestic issues, one way or another. But the confidence of the investor, both outside the country and inside, is so huge that it has nothing to do with that," NDTV reported.