Pak Floods-No Aid, No Homes: I Met Families Who're Rebuilding Lives From Scratch

Villagers are worried about their children as they do not have quilts to keep them warm in winter.

"Up till now, the government has not helped us. Winter is approaching and we, along with our children, are living in tents. Before floods, we were living a normal life, but now everything is gone. Even quilts and cutlery are gone. No one is helping us. The children and women are in such a difficult situation that cannot be described in words," said Kaneezan Bibi.