Pak Floods-No Aid, No Homes: I Met Families Who're Rebuilding Lives From Scratch
What used to be homes have now turned into makeshift tents and green farmlands have turned into barren lands.
Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Pawan Kumar
Pakistan floods have affected over 33 million people, over 1,500 people have been killed and 1,817,550 houses have been destroyed as its been reported by Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.
These numbers barely tell you about the damage and the devastation the country is going through currently.
My team and I have been helping the flood victims in Dera Ismail Khan with food, water, and other essentials. I recently visited Haji Mora village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to understand the situation.
Haji Mora is a small village where villagers are mostly farmers or daily wage workers. I met many families who have lost everything, from their houses to their farms and are now trying to rebuild their lives from scratch.
What used to be homes have now turned into makeshift tents and green farmlands have turned into barren lands.
Kaneezan Bibi, a flood victim and a resident of the village, lost her house in flash floods and is now forced to live in a tent.
"I have seven sons. Their houses have been destroyed and they are homeless now. The walls of my house have collapsed because of the floods and there is nothing left now."Kaneezan Bibi, Flood victim
Absence of Funds, Govt Unable to Help
Many villagers are now trying to rebuild their houses but there is an absence of funds and help from the Pakistan Government.
Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, on Twitter called upon international countries to help rebuild Pakistan.
“The ongoing rain spell has caused devastation across the country. The losses, though yet to be documented, are comparable to the flash floods of 2010. Grateful to the international community for their sympathies, condolences & pledges of support. Together we will build back better”.Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistani Prime Minister
The locals are waiting for some kind of financial aid so that they could, at least, start rebuilding their homes.
"When floods came, fortunately, I did not lose any family member. However, we lost our livestock and all our belongings as everything was destroyed. The iron rods (for the roof) that is left, is now not reusable. During and after the floods, no help came from the government. We need help to reconstruct our houses and for this, we need loans and aid. Presently, we are helping each other to rebuild our houses."Ikram, Flood victim
With no food, water to drink and houses, financial and emotional stress is also increasing on all these people.
"Before the floods, we had mud houses. Presently, we need soil and bricks to build our house. Now, we want to build houses that have a concrete base. But the bricks cost (approximately), Rs 12,000 per 1,000 bricks. So, for one room, we need 12,000 bricks, which would (roughly) cost Rs 1,50,000 to 1,75,000 rupees. We will need the money to buy T-iron bars and other materials for the roof," said Hayatullah.
With the little money left with the families, they are now opting to build smaller houses so that they, at least, have a roof over their head before winter sets in.
"Before the floods, we had seven rooms, but now, we are reconstructing only two rooms. All the materials in the rooms have been destroyed. All the cutlery in the kitchen is broken. We were unable to save anything."Zaman Azam, Flood victim
Villagers are worried about their children as they do not have quilts to keep them warm in winter.
"Up till now, the government has not helped us. Winter is approaching and we, along with our children, are living in tents. Before floods, we were living a normal life, but now everything is gone. Even quilts and cutlery are gone. No one is helping us. The children and women are in such a difficult situation that cannot be described in words," said Kaneezan Bibi.
