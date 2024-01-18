Ram Mandir, G20 & Elections: How Disinformation is Created Around Planned Events

"Within every elaborate lie, a kernel of truth," Marisha Pessl wrote in her novel Night Film.

This is the very basis of all the fake narratives that spread around significant events. Take, for example, the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The truth, in this case, is the ceremony, but bad actors have spent hours on the internet building elaborate fake narratives around the ceremony.

'Mandir waha nahi banaya gaya' (The temple is not being built at the site of the demolition), 'new Rs 500 notes were issued for Ram Mandir' were some pieces of misinformation that viral on social media platforms amid the preparations of consecration ceremony

There were also some repetitive claims, albeit differently-worded, being spread to further a single narrative on the internet. A study published in Nature said that people some peripheral cues as signals for truth, which can increase with repetition.