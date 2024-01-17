Misleading Ads For 'Prasad Home Delivery' Viral Ahead of Ram Mandir Consecration

As the date of Ayodhya Ram Mandir's consecration comes closer, advertisements claiming to deliver Prasad (a devotional offering made to a god) at home have gone viral on the internet. Not just social media posts, even news organisations have published articles telling people how to get prasad from the mandir delivered at their homes.

Among the advertisers are companies like 'Khadi Organic' and 'Mandir Darshan', who are selling sweets and advertising it as something that will be obtained from the Ram Temple's inauguration ceremony or Prana Pratishtha ceremony which is set to take place on 22 January.

It's even on Amazon: 'Bihari Brothers' have enlisted nearly six different sweet products on e-commerce company, Amazon under the name of 'Sri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad'.