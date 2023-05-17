Old Video of Cow Slaughtered on BJP Flag in Manipur Linked With Karnataka Polls

(Trigger Warning: Disturbing visuals and description of animal abuse.)

A graphic video showing a man cutting a cow's throat and keeping a Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) flag under it is going viral on social media as a recent clip from Karnataka.

The claim links the video with the Congress Party's win in the state's Assembly Elections.

(Note: Due to the distressing nature of visuals, we have refrained from adding archive links.)