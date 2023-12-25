Fake Post of Kapil Sibal 'Ending His Life' if Ram Temple Gets Built Goes Viral

A screenshot of a post on X (formerly Twitter) purportedly shared by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and senior advocate Kapil Sibal is going viral on social media.
It states that in 2020, Sibal had shared a post about attempting suicide before Ram Temple's construction completes in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked Sibal's official X account but did not find any such post, neither in English nor in Hindi language.
We did not find any news reports from 2020 to 2023 about this statement either.
No archives from 2020 were found on Wayback Machine to prove that Sabil actually shared this.
We found Sibal's post from 24 December 2023 which dismissed the viral claims and called it "fake".
We also found another post of him where he clarified that the Hindi version of the same post is also "fake".
We also found some discrepancies in the viral image. The format of 'PM' carries an error with an extra dot in the middle of the two letters.
The account's name was also incorrect with uncapitalized initial letters.
Conclusion: A fake post is going viral to claim that Kapil Sibal has made a statement against the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)