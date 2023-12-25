Join Us On:
Fake Post of Kapil Sibal 'Ending His Life' if Ram Temple Gets Built Goes Viral

Kapil Sibal clarified on his official X account that this viral post is a hoax.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Fake Post of Kapil Sibal 'Ending His Life' if Ram Temple Gets Built Goes Viral
A screenshot of a post on X (formerly Twitter) purportedly shared by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and senior advocate Kapil Sibal is going viral on social media.

It states that in 2020, Sibal had shared a post about attempting suicide before Ram Temple's construction completes in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: This is a doctored post.

  • Sibal did not share this in 2020 and he also dismissed this claim recently on his official X account.

How did we find out the truth?: We checked Sibal's official X account but did not find any such post, neither in English nor in Hindi language.

  • We did not find any news reports from 2020 to 2023 about this statement either.

  • No archives from 2020 were found on Wayback Machine to prove that Sabil actually shared this.

  • We found Sibal's post from 24 December 2023 which dismissed the viral claims and called it "fake".

  • We also found another post of him where he clarified that the Hindi version of the same post is also "fake".

  • We also found some discrepancies in the viral image. The format of 'PM' carries an error with an extra dot in the middle of the two letters.

  • The account's name was also incorrect with uncapitalized initial letters.

The viral post of altered and fake.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: A fake post is going viral to claim that Kapil Sibal has made a statement against the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Topics:  Kapil Sibal   Fact Check   Webqoof 

