A video which shows Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte spilling a drink and then mopping the floor is being shared on the internet as a recent incident from the recently-concluded G20 summit, held in New Delhi.

What have users said?: Social media users shared the video with a caption that said, "It happened in G-20 summit New Delhi 2023, the PM of Netherland had a tea cup in his hand, fell by mistake. He didn't call volunteers to cleanup. Please see what happened next. This is a lesson to our nation political people (sic)."