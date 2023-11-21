No, This Video Does Not Show People Singing Hanuman Chalisa During Ind-Aus Clash

After the conclusion of the 2023 ICC World Cup, a video is being circulated to claim that it shows around 1.5 lakh people singing Hanuman Chalisa during the India vs Australia final clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.
Who shared it?: Along with several social media users, media organisation Zee News (archive here) shared the same video with a similar claim in its report.
Hints in the viral video: While going through the video, we noticed the screen showed a singer playing. We could also figure out 'Ahmedabad' written on the red wall in the background.
Taking this forward, we performed a keyword search with the words "narendra modi stadium live singer performance" on YouTube.
Team WebQoof came across a video which showed singer Darshan Raval singing in a similar outfit, as seen in the viral video.
Next, we compared a keyframe that showed a singer on the screen to to the video of Raval singing and found several similarities.
Finding a different version: Taking this as hint, Team WebQoof performed a keyword search with the words "narendra modi stadium darshan raval" on YouTube.
This directed us to the same video as the viral one, uploaded on an unverified channel named 'Sadashiv52815'.
The video was uploaded on 16 October and was titled, "Darshan Raval at Narendra Modi Stadium." The title also carried hashtags, such as #indvspak.
However, one could hear a Hindi song playing in the background and not Hanuman Chalisa.
Comparing visuals from other videos: We found several other videos which showed footage of Raval performing. On comparing visuals from the viral video to the video uploaded on YouTube, we found several similarities.
News reports: According to a report, several artists including Darshan Raval performed during the pre-match show before the India-Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi stadium. The match took place on 14 October.
What led us to the original video: We performed a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video and came across an Instagram handle that had shared the video with a similar claim.
In the comments section, several people pointed out that the video has been edited to add the audio.
Another user said that the audio is from Jaipur.
On performing a keyword search, we came across a video uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel that carried the same audio as heard in the viral one.
The video was uploaded on 3 June and was titled, "Jaipur Sanganeri gate Hanuman Chalisa Today."
Conclusion: It is clear that an edited video is going viral to falsely claim that it shows a huge crowd singing Hanuman Chalisa during the final World Cup match between India and Australia.
