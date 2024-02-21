How News Outlets Misquote Celebrities and Become the Source of Misinformation

"If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there, does it still make a sound?" is a popular quote that challenges the idea of perception and observation. However, sometimes there is someone who hears the sound.
Like in this case, it was Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle who recently called out the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) for using a cropped video to change the meaning of his statements.
Bhogle was seen talking about how cricketers can adapt to the three different formats of the game. This is where he brings up the example of former captain Virat Kohli. However, the video ends just before he could mention that how Kohli is adept at playing across situations.
Topics: Fact Check Harsha Bhogle Webqoof
