How News Outlets Misquote Celebrities and Become the Source of Misinformation

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle recently called out news agency PTI for misrepresenting what he said.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
4 min read
story-hero-img
"If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there, does it still make a sound?" is a popular quote that challenges the idea of perception and observation. However, sometimes there is someone who hears the sound.

Like in this case, it was Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle who recently called out the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) for using a cropped video to change the meaning of his statements.

Bhogle was seen talking about how cricketers can adapt to the three different formats of the game. This is where he brings up the example of former captain Virat Kohli. However, the video ends just before he could mention that how Kohli is adept at playing across situations.
An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

Topics:  Fact Check   Harsha Bhogle   Webqoof 

