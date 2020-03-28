Feel Dhoni’s India Ambitions Might be Over: Harsha Bhogle
With uncertainty looming over the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, celebrated cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle feels it might be the end of the road for MS Dhoni as far as his ambitions of playing for India are concerned.
The IPL, which had already been postponed to 15 April, could be cancelled after India went into a 21-day lockdown from 25 March to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The 38-year-old last played for India at the 2019 World Cup in England where the Men in Blue were knocked out in the semi-finals. Since then, he has been on a sabbatical and is due to appear on the cricket field in the upcoming IPL edition.
India head coach Ravi Shastri had told IANS last year that the IPL would decide the fate of Dhoni, who will turn 39 in July. The former India captain was practicing with his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but had to cut short his stay in Chennai after the IPL was pushed back.
Bhogle further said that even though Dhoni might not make it to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, he still may want to contribute for CSK.
"Last year towards the end of the IPL, towards the end of the league stage I got an opportunity of doing a couple of post-match presentations ...” said Bhogle.
However, Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee the wicketkeeper-batsman should be a part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup.
"In a World Cup, you need experience. Rishabh Pant is still learning an K.L. Rahul as a keeper for a World Cup, I don't think that's the best idea when Dhoni is available for selection," Banerjee told IANS from Ranchi.
Legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag have said that it is difficult for Dhoni to come back into the fold.
