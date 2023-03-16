Did Asle Toje Say PM Modi Is Chief Contender for Nobel Peace Prize?

The context: Toje, among other guests, were invited to speak at a roundtable discussion session which was titled, "Alternative Development Model & Peace." It took place on 14 March and was organised by India Center Foundation.

What about his speech?: In his speech, which is available on YouTube, Toje mentioned that it's never really a good time to work on peace.

Referring to a fellow guest's presentation, he said that it highlighted the challenges we are facing today - economic and environmental crisis and the return of destructive wars.

He emphasised that this is the time to speak on peace.

Toje mentioned that being a member of the Norwegian Nobel committee is an honour and it's a tough job.

He said, "For me, coming to India is a learning experience. I come to India to learn, to learn about the peace traditions of the country and to learn from the energy that determines a country on this rise."

"India is on the move. India is a country that is becoming increasingly important in world politics. It's a country that now must decide what sort of great power does it want to be," he added.

What about other interviews?: In an interview with ABP News, Toje mentioned that he cannot disclose any nominations as he is bound by secrecy. However, he also mentioned that the committee is getting more Indian nominations.