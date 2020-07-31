WebQoof Recap: Of Oxygen Measuring App & Fake 3D Ram Mandir Plans

On running a reverse image search on the photos, we were led to a website called Delhi Crime Press, which had carried the photos along with the same claim as in the viral posts as a story.

We found that the story was credited to an Om Shukla, who is Special Crimes Investigator, according to his Facebook bio.

Then, on Facebook, we ran a keyword search with Shukla’s name, along with ‘'मानव अंगो की तस्करी’ (human organ trafficking) and came across a post by a Lucknow-based woman by the name of Versha Verma.

According to her post, dated 21 July, she was the woman seen in the viral photos. In her post, she calls out Shukla for misusing her photos to falsely claim that an organ racket was taking place in Maharashtra and clarified that she and her colleague Deepak Mahajan, through their NGO Ek Koshish Aisi Bhi, cremated unclaimed bodies.

