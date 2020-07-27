Comment on Ram Mandir Falsely Attributed to SP Leader Azam Khan

The story was also shared by Sambit Patra and Swarajya magazine. However, both of them corrected themselves later.

Team Webqoof
Published27 Jul 2020, 07:08 AM IST
WebQoof
3 min read

Several social media users shared a link of a website called ‘News Track Live’ which falsely quoted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan as saying that he will take “jalsamaadhi” if he is not invited for the Bhoomi Pujan (foundation stone laying ceremony) of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 5 August.

However, it’s actually the National President of Muslim Karsevak Manch, Kunwar Azam Khan who made the statement and not the SP leader.

The claim was also shared by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Swarajya, a right-wing English magazine. However, both of them corrected themselves later.

You can view the archived version <a href="http://archive.is/Wp7jj">here.</a>
You can view the archived version here.
(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

CLAIM

The NewsTrack article dated Saturday, 25 July, mentioned that SP leader Azam Khan had stated that he will take “jalsamaadhi” if he is not invited to the Ram Mandir ceremony on 5 August.

The article is headlined as: “आज़म खान बोले- मैं राम भक्त हूँ, अगर भूमि पूजन में नहीं बुलाया तो जल समाधी ले लूँगा” (Translated: Azam Khan said- I am a Ram Bhakt, I will take jalsamaadhi if I am not called in the Bhoomi Pujan)

However, the organisation later updated their article to clarify that the comment was made by the Muslim Karsevak Manch leader.

Swarajya also published an article based on these inputs but later updated its story.

Comment on Ram Mandir Falsely Attributed to SP Leader Azam Khan
(Source: Swarajya/ Screenshot)

Several social media users shared the statement of Facebook and Twitter with the same narrative.

You can view the archived version <a href="http://archive.is/GaJ0c">here</a>.
You can view the archived version here.
(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)
You can view the archived version <a href="http://archive.is/GaJ0c">here.</a>
You can view the archived version here.
(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)
You can view the archived version <a href="http://archive.is/4TTcu">here.</a>
You can view the archived version here.
(Source: Twitter/ Screenshot)
Also Read
No, a Maulvi Didn’t Perform Priyanka Gandhi’s Wedding Rituals

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We searched using keywords “azam khan ayodhya jal samadhi” and found a News18 article published on Saturday, 25 July, which mentioned that Muslim Karsevak Manch National President Azam khan had said that he will commit “jalsamadhi” if he is not invited to ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ (foundation stone laying) on 5 August.

The News18 article mentioned that National President of Muslim Karsevak Manch had made this statement.
The News18 article mentioned that National President of Muslim Karsevak Manch had made this statement.
(Source: News18/ Screenshot)

We also found a YouTube video uploaded by ‘Headlines India’ on Saturday wherein he mentioned that he will take “jalsamaadhi” if he is not invited to the ceremony.

Further, speaking to The Quint, the Muslim Karsevak Manch chief confirmed that he had indeed made the aforementioned statement.

Evidently, a statement made by the national president of Muslim Karsevak Manch was falsely attributed to SP leader Azam Khan.

(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer)

Also Read
Viral Posts Falsely Claim Dr Kafeel Khan Granted Bail, Out of Jail

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!