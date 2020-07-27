Comment on Ram Mandir Falsely Attributed to SP Leader Azam Khan
The story was also shared by Sambit Patra and Swarajya magazine. However, both of them corrected themselves later.
Several social media users shared a link of a website called ‘News Track Live’ which falsely quoted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan as saying that he will take “jalsamaadhi” if he is not invited for the Bhoomi Pujan (foundation stone laying ceremony) of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 5 August.
However, it’s actually the National President of Muslim Karsevak Manch, Kunwar Azam Khan who made the statement and not the SP leader.
The claim was also shared by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Swarajya, a right-wing English magazine. However, both of them corrected themselves later.
CLAIM
The NewsTrack article dated Saturday, 25 July, mentioned that SP leader Azam Khan had stated that he will take “jalsamaadhi” if he is not invited to the Ram Mandir ceremony on 5 August.
The article is headlined as: “आज़म खान बोले- मैं राम भक्त हूँ, अगर भूमि पूजन में नहीं बुलाया तो जल समाधी ले लूँगा” (Translated: Azam Khan said- I am a Ram Bhakt, I will take jalsamaadhi if I am not called in the Bhoomi Pujan)
However, the organisation later updated their article to clarify that the comment was made by the Muslim Karsevak Manch leader.
Swarajya also published an article based on these inputs but later updated its story.
Several social media users shared the statement of Facebook and Twitter with the same narrative.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We searched using keywords “azam khan ayodhya jal samadhi” and found a News18 article published on Saturday, 25 July, which mentioned that Muslim Karsevak Manch National President Azam khan had said that he will commit “jalsamadhi” if he is not invited to ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ (foundation stone laying) on 5 August.
We also found a YouTube video uploaded by ‘Headlines India’ on Saturday wherein he mentioned that he will take “jalsamaadhi” if he is not invited to the ceremony.
Further, speaking to The Quint, the Muslim Karsevak Manch chief confirmed that he had indeed made the aforementioned statement.
Evidently, a statement made by the national president of Muslim Karsevak Manch was falsely attributed to SP leader Azam Khan.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer)
