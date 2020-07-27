Comment on Ram Mandir Falsely Attributed to SP Leader Azam Khan

Several social media users shared a link of a website called ‘News Track Live’ which falsely quoted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan as saying that he will take “jalsamaadhi” if he is not invited for the Bhoomi Pujan (foundation stone laying ceremony) of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 5 August.

However, it’s actually the National President of Muslim Karsevak Manch, Kunwar Azam Khan who made the statement and not the SP leader.

The claim was also shared by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Swarajya, a right-wing English magazine. However, both of them corrected themselves later.