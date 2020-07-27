Rendition of ISKCON Temple Viral as Proposed Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The Quint got in touch with a source at ISKCON who confirmed that the viral photo was indeed a photo of the proposed Mayapur temple. With regard to the difference in appearance of the domes, we were told that ISKCON had first thought of yellow but finding those stones in such quantity was a huge challenge and had therefore, chosen to change to blue marble, but everything else was the same.

We found news reports which said that the Mayapur temple is being hailed as the largest temple in the world and while it has opened its doors to the public in February 2020, the final construction will only be completed by 2022.