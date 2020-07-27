Photos of Cremation in UP Viral as ‘Maha Organ Trafficking’ Racket

Then, on Facebook, we ran a keyword search with Shukla’s name, along with ‘'मानव अंगो की तस्करी’ (human organ trafficking) and came across a post by a Lucknow-based woman by the name of Versha Verma.

According to her post, dated 21 July, she was the woman seen in the viral photos. In her post, she calls out Shukla for misusing her photos to falsely claim that an organ racket was taking place in Maharashtra and clarified that she and her colleague Deepak Mahajan, through their NGO Ek Koshish Aisi Bhi, cremated unclaimed bodies.

We also found a post by her dated 18 July in which she had uploaded the viral photos, with a message saying that they had cremated (after post-mortem) the unclaimed body of a 43-year-old woman who had been brought to Lucknow’s Civil Hospital but died during treatment.

She added that they had, so far, cremated 17 such unclaimed bodies during the lockdown. A glance through her profile showed us that she had also filed an FIR with the Cyber Cell asking for action to be taken against Shukla.

The Quint also got in touch with Verma, the chairperson of the NGO, who confirmed that the viral photos were indeed from a cremation done by her on 18 July in Lucknow.

She also told us that she had taken the advice of her advocate and filed an FIR with the Cyber Cell and the police station in her locality against Shukla and was also planning to file a defamation case against him.