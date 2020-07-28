Bharat Biotech Vaccine Available From 15 August? Not So Fast!

“We want the vaccine to be developed as fast as possible. The aim of the letter was to ask sites to fast-track it. We have the candidate and it should not happen that we miss the bus,” ICMR scientist Nivedita Gupta also told PTI.

While Bharat Biotech remained silent while the confusion raged, in a 26 July interview to The Week, Bharat Biotech founder Dr Krishna Ella said that it is too early to state a date for the launch of Covaxin, “as we are in the beginning phase of human trials. Only after the safety data is established and upon receiving regulatory approvals will we be able to decide to move into the course of licensure.”

Earlier, too, in an interview to The New Indian Express, Dr Ella had said that the vaccine could be available for mass use only by early 2021. “We are hoping all the studies meet the highest safety and efficacy standards, and if the regulators approve of them, we can expect the vaccine to be available early 2021,” he said.

Clearly, it is not true that the vaccine for the novel coronavirus can be expected in the market by 15 August, although efforts are on to make it available as soon as possible, given the seriousness of the disease. The messages being shared are actually lacking context and later updates that took place after the letter was issued.

Meanwhile, the human clinical trials of Covaxin have begun at various sites across the country and has shown "encouraging" results in PGIMS Rohtak, where the first phase of the trial has been completed.