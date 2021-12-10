WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around IAF Helicopter Crash & More
From the IAF helicopter crash killing CDS Rawat to the civilians killed in Nagaland, here's your weekly round-up.
From misinformation surrounding the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat to an unrelated video falsely linked to the 14 civilians who were killed in Nagaland, here's your weekly round-up.
1. Unrelated Videos, Photos Passed off as Visuals From the Crash That Killed CDS Rawat
Several unrelated visuals of a crashed, damaged helicopter started doing the rounds on Wednesday, 8 December, after the news of an Indian Air Force helicopter crashing in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor broke.
The helicopter was carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other personnel. While the news of the crash was true, some of these visuals which claimed to show the 'last moments' were completely unrelated.
2. Old Video From Colombia Falsely Linked to Nagaland Ambush
A video of locals confronting with military officials is being shared on social media with users linking it to the recent civilian killings in Nagaland.
On Saturday, 4 December, 14 civilians were killed in a case of mistaken identity by the 21st Para Military personnel in a counter-insurgency operation.
However, the viral video is neither recent nor from Nagaland. It could be traced back to 2018 and is from Colombia.
You can read our fact-check here.
3. Video From Chhattisgarh Showing a Mob Breaking Barricades Shared as Mathura
A video of several people holding flags clashing with police is being shared on social media to claim that the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.
However, the claim is false as the visuals are from Chhattisgarh's Korba of a rally carried out by the members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in October.
The video comes in the backdrop of heavy security being deployed to avoid any untoward incident in Mathura on the 29th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolitions on 6 December 1992.
You can read our fact-check here.
4. Yogi Adityanath Humiliated Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in a Public Event? No!
A 13-second video showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath frowning and asking one person to sit down at a public event is being shared on social media with the claim that the chief minister and his security guards berated deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.
However, we found that the claim that it shows Maurya is false. The man who was rebuked in the video is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Gorakhpur named Vibhrat Chand Kaushik.
You can read our fact-check here.
5. Brutal Attack by Spurned 'Lover' in West Bengal Given a Communal Spin
A video showing an injured young girl talking on the phone in Bengali is being shared by giving it a false communal colour.
The claim along with which the video is going viral states that a Hindu girl was attacked by a Muslim youth.
However, we found that both the accused and the attacker belonged to the same community. We reached out to a local journalist, who covered the incident and found that the incident was not communal in nature and that the boy attacked the girl because she rejected his advances.
You can read our fact-check here.
