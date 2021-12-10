WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around IAF Helicopter Crash & More

Several unrelated visuals of a crashed, damaged helicopter started doing the rounds on Wednesday, 8 December, after the news of an Indian Air Force helicopter crashing in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor broke.

The helicopter was carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other personnel. While the news of the crash was true, some of these visuals which claimed to show the 'last moments' were completely unrelated.