Awareness Video of Men Harassing Women Shared With False Communal Spin

A video of men harassing women at a bus stop with one of the women using a pepper spray to protect themselves from the men is being shared on social media with a communal claim.
However, we found that the video was shared in February 2020 and was created for educational purpose.
CLAIM
The claim along with the video reads: "ये जिहादी गुन्डे इन लड़कियो को द्देड़ २हे थे ,इन लड़कियो ने तीनों की ऑखें फोड़ दी, अव यह तीनों जिहादी जमीन पर लोट रहे है। हिन्दुओ अपनी लड़की को ऐसी शिक्षा दो जो उनकी तरफ ऑख उठाये वह उसकी ऑख निकाल ले। पर्स में सिर्फ जरुरत के सामान ही नहीं बल्की तेजाब का स्प्रे भी रखना चाहिए। जय श्री राम"
[Translated: These jihadi goons were harassing these girls, these girls broke the eyes of all three men, and these three jihadis are rolling on the ground. Hindus give such an education to your girl that whoever looks at her, she takes their eyes out. Not only essential items, but acid spray should also be kept in the purse. Jai Shri Ram]
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a reverse image search on several keyframes of the viral video and one of them led us to a Facebook post by user 'Lobo 619' that carried the viral visuals and was shared on 29 February 2020.
The caption along with the video mentioned: "THIS WAS SO UNEXPECTED. Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for educational purposes only! (sic)"
Even at the end of the video, one can see a disclaimer that states that the footage is for educational purposes.
It is pertinent to note that while the Facebook user shared the video in February 2020, the date stamp in the viral video mentions 21 July 2021, suggesting that it's not a real CCTV footage.
The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked several such footages in the past that were created for educational purpose but were shared with a false communal spin.
Evidently, a video of men harassing women at a bus stop created for educational purpose was shared with a false communal spin.
