No, This Video Doesn't Show the Helicopter Crash That Killed CDS Bipin Rawat

A video of a helicopter that shows it spiralling and burst in flames is being shared on social media with a claim that it is from the crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others on Wednesday, 8 December in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

However, we found that the viral video is from February 2020 when a helicopter belonging to the Syrian Arab Air Force was shot down in Idlib.

