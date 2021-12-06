Security Tightened in Mathura on Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary
Heavy security has been deployed to avoid any untoward incident in Mathura on the 29th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolitions. The Babri Masjid was demolished on 6 December 1992.
Limited traffic movement could be seen in the area, while the Shahi Idgah had entirely been cordoned off, where azan was later called.
Meanwhile, NDTV reported that four people have been detained for violating prohibitory orders in Mathura. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, was already in place in Mathura.
Earlier, Abhishek Tiwari, Circle Officer, Mathura Police, told The Quint that the police had taken several multidimensional security measures.
"Several layers of security have been deployed, namely super-zonal, zonal, sectoral security schemes. We are also doing surveillance through CCTV and drone cameras. We are also using human intelligence. We have a social media cell specially constituted to keep a close tab on any inflammatory or inciting post shared on social media. We are doing our best and have been highly successful. The situation is very much normal over here," Tiwari said.
Right-Wing Groups Wanted To Hold Non-Traditional Programmes Today
Earlier, the four right-wing groups, namely Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Srikrishna Janmabhumi Nirman Nyas, Narayani Sena, and the Srikrishna Mukti Dal, had asked for permission to hold non-traditional programmes on the day.
Commenting on the same, Tiwari said, "There were certain organisations, but they have all called off their protests. There is nothing like this happening now."
The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha also wanted to install a Krishna idol at the "deity's actual birthplace," which it said was in a mosque close to a prominent temple.
Tiwari told The Quint that action will be taken against those who do something which is illegal according to the law of the land.
Meanwhile, Rajeev Krishna, ADG Agra Zone of the UP Police said:
"Appropriate legal action has been taken and will be taken against anybody who is trying to cause any problem with the law and order situation or provoke anybody to do something which is against the orders of the honourable Supreme Court."
On being asked by The Quint if the police had taken anyone in custody, Krishna said, "We have taken some people in preventive detention and we are taking appropriate legal action against them."
Earlier, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal had turned down their requests. Chahal had said there was no question of allowing any event which could possibly disrupt peace.
Planned To Perform 'Maha Jalabhishek' To Purify Shahi Idgah
One of the groups had also said that it would install the idol in the Shahi Idgah after a "maha jalabhishek" to "purify" the place.
"The Jal-Abhishek was from an organisation that does not belong to Mathura. They have called off their protests and have categorically denied the same on their official Twitter accounts," Tiwari added.
Commenting on future measures which would be taken, Tiwari said:
"Nobody would be allowed to damage the social harmony of Mathura. We will be keeping a close tab on anyone who will be trying to do those things. Appropriate and legal action will be taken against anybody who gets involved in such acts."
Mathura Divided in 3 Security Zones
On Saturday, 4 December, officials had said that they had divided Mathura into three zones for security purposes, reported PTI. They had also demarcated the area in which the Katra Keshav Dev temple and the Shahi Idgah is located as a red zone and deployed a high number of security personnel in the zone.
"Adequate force has also been deployed at every entry point of Mathura," Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover was quoted as saying by PTI, who added that checking at these entry points had also been intensified.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
