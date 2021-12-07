Old Video From Colombia Falsely Linked to Nagaland Ambush

A video of locals confronting with military officials is being shared on social media with users linking it to the recent civilian killings in Nagaland.

On Saturday, 4 December, 14 civilians were killed in a case of mistaken identity by the 21st Para Military personnel in a counter-insurgency operation.

However, the viral video is neither recent nor from Nagaland. It could be traced back to 2018 and is from Colombia.