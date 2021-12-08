2019 Pic From Jammu Falsely Linked to Chopper Crash With CDS Bipin Rawat Aboard
The image dates back to 2019 when a helicopter had made an emergency landing in Jammu's Poonch district.
An image of an Indian Army helicopter is being linked to the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash, with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife, staff as well as other senior officials onboard, that took place in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December.
However, we found that the image in question dates back to 2019 when a helicopter had made an emergency landing in Jammu's Poonch district after is developed a technical snag.
We performed a Google reverse image search and came across an article published by NDTV in October 2019 that carried the viral image.
As per the article, an Indian Army helicopter had then made a force-landing in Poonch district, Jammu.
The viral image can also be seen in news agency ANI's tweet from October 2019.
The Quint, too, had reported on the incident wherein the then Indian Army’s Northern Command Chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was on board and had undergone all required medical tests in Udhampur military hospital and. No casualties were reported in the incident.
The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, which was believed to have developed a technical snag, had crash-landed in Poonch district’s Bedar area.
WHAT ABOUT THE IAF CHOPPER CRASH IN TAMIL NADU?
An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. While at least five of the fourteen people on-board have been confirmed dead so far, Rawat's condition remains unknown.
The chopper crashed enroute Wellington base. It had taken off from Sulur in the Nilgiris.
But clearly this image being shared is from Jammu's Poonch district, which was falsely linked to the helicopter crash that took place in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.
