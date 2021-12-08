2019 Pic From Jammu Falsely Linked to Chopper Crash With CDS Bipin Rawat Aboard

An image of an Indian Army helicopter is being linked to the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash, with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife, staff as well as other senior officials onboard, that took place in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December.

However, we found that the image in question dates back to 2019 when a helicopter had made an emergency landing in Jammu's Poonch district after is developed a technical snag.