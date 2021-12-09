Clip From Arunachal Falsely Linked to CDS General Bipin Rawat’s Chopper Crash

A video of a helicopter falling to the ground is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows the chopper crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other personnel on Wednesday, 8 December, in Tamil Nadu.

However, we found that the said video was of a helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh from 18 November 2021. The chopper that belonged to the Indian Air Force (IAF) was carrying five people, who had all escaped unhurt or with minor injuries.