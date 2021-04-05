No, Yogi Adityanath’s Video of Abusing Cameraperson Is Not Fake!

A video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, in which he can be seen abusing an ANI cameraperson, has gone viral on social media with a false claim that the video is edited. The video was shot minutes after Adityanath received his COVID vaccine on Monday, 5 April.

However, the video, which was first tweeted by ANI and, later, retracted, was neither fake nor edited. The same footage was aired by a few TV channels. However, those clips, barring a few, have also been taken down.