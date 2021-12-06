Yogi Adityanath Humiliated Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in a Public Event? No!
In the video, the UP CM Yogi Adityanath can be heard scolding a BJP leader from Gorakhpur Vibhrat Chand Kaushik.
A 13-second video showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath frowning and asking one person to sit down at a public event is being shared on social media with the claim that the chief minister and his security guards berated deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.
However, we found that the claim that it shows Maurya is false. The man who was rebuked in the video is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Gorakhpur named Vibhrat Chand Kaushik.
CLAIM
The video is being shared by a page 'Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh' with the claim in Hindi that reads, "मुख्यमंत्री श्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी के द्वारा उपमुख्यमंत्री श्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य जी की बेज्जती कर दी गई और भगा दिया गया…जाओ पीछे."
(Translation: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was insulted by CM Yogi Adityanath and asked to go away... Go back.)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
With the help of InVid, a video verification tool, we extracted several keyframes from the video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
A Google reverse image search result led us to an article by 'News NCR' published on 2 December, which talked about the incident and identified the man in the video as Vibhrat Chand Kaushik, a BJP leader from Gorakhpur, who is the current vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh State Youth Welfare Council.
The story was also published on the website of Hindi news channel Aaj Tak on 2 December. The report read that the incident happened during a sports programme in Bansgaon, where the UP CM was the chief guest.
Next, we found one tweet by Manish Pandey whose bio read that he is the resident editor of news website 'KNewsIndia'. He had posted the video on 30 November on his profile and the caption read that Adityanath had publicly scolded BJP leader Kaushik.
Further, we found that the Gorakhpur BJP leader had also clarified the incident on Facebook on 3 December. He had reposted a news interview that he had given to a local media website 'Bhojpuri News'.
You can hear Kaushik clarifying from 1:25-2:12 minutes.
"There has been a demand to build a stadium in Bansgaon in Gorakhpur district for a long time. I went to request the chief minister to make that announcement, else later it could be delayed. But he (CM) asked me to sit down. However, this incident has been distorted and presented on social media."BJP leader Vibhrat Chand Kaushik
Clearly, this video doesn't show Adityanath rebuking the UP deputy CM.
