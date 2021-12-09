ADVERTISEMENT

Video From Chhattisgarh Showing a Mob Breaking Barricades Shared as Mathura

The visuals are from Chhattisgarh's Korba of a rally carried out by the Vishva Hindu Parishad in October.

Divya Chandra
Published
WebQoof
4 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of a VHP rally in Chhattisgarh was falsely claimed to be from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.</p></div>
i

A video of several people holding flags clashing with police is being shared on social media to claim that the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

However, the claim is false as the visuals are from Chhattisgarh's Korba of a rally carried out by the members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in October.

The video comes in the backdrop of heavy security being deployed to avoid any untoward incident in Mathura on the 29th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolitions on 6 December 1992.

CLAIM

The claim along with the video reads: "ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ इस वक़्त की बड़ी खबर मथुरा में कृष्ण भक्तों ने बेरीकेटिंग तोड़ दी जय श्री कृष्णा हर हर महादेव"

(Translated: Breaking News. Big news of the moment. Krishna devotees broke the barricades in Mathura. Jai ​​Shri Krishna. Har Har Mahadev)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>You can view the archived version <a href="https://perma.cc/DF7K-2D7T">here</a>.</p></div>

You can view the archived version here.

(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

Several social media users shared the video on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim and the archived version of the posts can be viewed here, here, and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

On carefully looking at the viral video, we noticed that the insignia on the uniform of the policemen seen in the visuals is that of Chhattisgarh police.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Left: Viral video. Right: Insignia of Chhattisgarh police.&nbsp;</p></div>

Left: Viral video. Right: Insignia of Chhattisgarh police. 

(Photo: Altered by The Quint) 

Taking a cue from here, we searched on Twitter using keywords: 'Chhattisgarh पुलिस protest' (Translated: Chhattisgarh police protest) and came across a tweet shared on 12 October.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A tweet shared on 12 October carried visuals from Korba.</p></div>

A tweet shared on 12 October carried visuals from Korba.

(Source: Twitter/ Screenshot)

VIRAL VIDEO IS FROM KORBA, NOT MATHURA

The tweet carried a video mentioning that the incident took place in Korba, Chhattisgarh where members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had carried out a protest.

We noticed similar yellow-coloured hoardings that read 'MSP' in both the viral video and the one from Chhattisgarh shared in October.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Left: Viral video. Right: Chhattisgarh video.</p></div>

Left: Viral video. Right: Chhattisgarh video.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Then, we searched on Google using relevant keywords and came across an article by ETV Bharat published on 12 October that narrated the details of the incident.

As per the article, the VHP had taken out a rally in protest of the incident that took place in state's Kawardha area earlier in October.

On 3 October, locals present near Loahara Naka Chowk in Kawardha had witnessed an altercation wherein a local, Durgesh Dewangan had got into a verbal tussle at the area with some people for name-calling and religious taunts, which ended in him being beaten by the same people.

Meanwhile, the ETV Bharat article carried visuals of the rally that took place in Korba and we found that elements such as the building of HDFC bank, placement of boards of outlets in the area were the same when compared with the viral video.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Left: Viral video. Right: Visuals from Korba.</p></div>

Left: Viral video. Right: Visuals from Korba.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Left: Viral video. Right: Visuals from Korba.</p></div>

Left: Viral video. Right: Visuals from Korba.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Further, The Quint's reporter, Vishnukant Tiwari, too, confirmed that the viral video is from Korba and the rally was organised by the VHP and other right-wing groups.

POLICE DENIES VIDEO IS FROM MATHURA

Taking cognisance of the viral video on Twitter, the official handle of Mathura police denied its link with the city in Uttar Pradesh.

"A case has been registered against the person who posted this misleading video. Legal action is being taken. Please don't spread rumours. Help in maintaining peace," the tweet added.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mathura police denied that the video is from the area.</p></div>

Mathura police denied that the video is from the area.

(Source: Twitter/ Screenshot)

Evidently, a video of a VHP rally in Chhattisgarh was falsely claimed to be from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

