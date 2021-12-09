Video From Chhattisgarh Showing a Mob Breaking Barricades Shared as Mathura
The visuals are from Chhattisgarh's Korba of a rally carried out by the Vishva Hindu Parishad in October.
A video of several people holding flags clashing with police is being shared on social media to claim that the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.
However, the claim is false as the visuals are from Chhattisgarh's Korba of a rally carried out by the members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in October.
The video comes in the backdrop of heavy security being deployed to avoid any untoward incident in Mathura on the 29th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolitions on 6 December 1992.
CLAIM
The claim along with the video reads: "ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ इस वक़्त की बड़ी खबर मथुरा में कृष्ण भक्तों ने बेरीकेटिंग तोड़ दी जय श्री कृष्णा हर हर महादेव"
(Translated: Breaking News. Big news of the moment. Krishna devotees broke the barricades in Mathura. Jai Shri Krishna. Har Har Mahadev)
WHAT WE FOUND
On carefully looking at the viral video, we noticed that the insignia on the uniform of the policemen seen in the visuals is that of Chhattisgarh police.
Taking a cue from here, we searched on Twitter using keywords: 'Chhattisgarh पुलिस protest' (Translated: Chhattisgarh police protest) and came across a tweet shared on 12 October.
VIRAL VIDEO IS FROM KORBA, NOT MATHURA
The tweet carried a video mentioning that the incident took place in Korba, Chhattisgarh where members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had carried out a protest.
We noticed similar yellow-coloured hoardings that read 'MSP' in both the viral video and the one from Chhattisgarh shared in October.
Then, we searched on Google using relevant keywords and came across an article by ETV Bharat published on 12 October that narrated the details of the incident.
As per the article, the VHP had taken out a rally in protest of the incident that took place in state's Kawardha area earlier in October.
On 3 October, locals present near Loahara Naka Chowk in Kawardha had witnessed an altercation wherein a local, Durgesh Dewangan had got into a verbal tussle at the area with some people for name-calling and religious taunts, which ended in him being beaten by the same people.
Meanwhile, the ETV Bharat article carried visuals of the rally that took place in Korba and we found that elements such as the building of HDFC bank, placement of boards of outlets in the area were the same when compared with the viral video.
Further, The Quint's reporter, Vishnukant Tiwari, too, confirmed that the viral video is from Korba and the rally was organised by the VHP and other right-wing groups.
POLICE DENIES VIDEO IS FROM MATHURA
Taking cognisance of the viral video on Twitter, the official handle of Mathura police denied its link with the city in Uttar Pradesh.
"A case has been registered against the person who posted this misleading video. Legal action is being taken. Please don't spread rumours. Help in maintaining peace," the tweet added.
Evidently, a video of a VHP rally in Chhattisgarh was falsely claimed to be from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.
