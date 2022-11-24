Communal Disinformation Takes Centre Stage After Shraddha Walkar's Murder Case

In the last ten days, we have seen close to 3,280 posts with the '#LoveJihad' on public pages and groups on Facebook with over 7,00,000 interactions, as per the data from CrowdTangle.

Poonawala was arrested on 12 November, however, police released the details of the murder on 14 November and the media reporting began subsequently.

The Quint's WebQoof team noticed a sharp rise after in the posts after 16 November, with close to 1,60,000 interactions only on 17 November.