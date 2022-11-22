Old Video of Domestic Violence Shared With a False Communal Claim

(Trigger Warning: Description of violence)

A disturbing video showing a man beating a woman in front of their child is being widely shared on the internet with a claim that the man belonged to the Muslim community and the woman was a Hindu.

What does the video show?: The 2:20 minute-long clip shows a couple celebrating their child's birthday. The man suddenly comes and hits the woman while she tries calming him down. The text in the video identifies him as one 'Mohammed Mushtaq GK', who works in an IT company in Bengaluru.