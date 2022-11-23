Incident of Girl's Body Found on Yamuna Expressway Given a Communal Twist
The 21-year-old was allegedly shot dead by her parents, who did not approve of her intercaste marriage.
Several users have shared a photograph of a deceased girl in a suitcase on social media with a claim that the girl was a victim of 'love jihad', a term popularised by the right-wing referring to the alleged practice of converting Hindu girls to Islam in the guise of love.
However, we found the photograph is being shared with a false claim. It shows one Aayushi Chaudhary Yadav, 21, who was allegedly killed by her parents and dumped in a red suitcase near the Yamuna expressway in Mathura.
According to the police, Aayushi's parents did not approve of her marriage to a man from another caste and killed her after an argument on 17 November.
The viral claims comes in the backdrop of the horrific murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi's Mehrauli.
CLAIM
The images were shared by some social media users with verified handles, including a senior correspondent at Hindi Khabar Anchal Yadav and two Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Uttar Pradesh.
(Note: We have refrained from adding any archive links due to the distressing nature of the visuals.)
Screenshot of the post from Anchal Yadav.
(Source: Twitter)
Screenshot of the post from Sushil Singh.
(Source: Twitter)
Screenshot of the post from Om Kumar.
(Source: Twitter)
Several other social media users also shared the viral claim on Facebook and Twitter.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On 18 November, the dead body of a young woman was found inside a red suitcase. She was identified as a resident of Delhi's Badarpur. She was shot dead by her parents on 17 November. They had kept the dead body in their home and transported it here at 3 am at night, and had dropped it on the expressway. CCTV footage from the highway shows both mother and father in the car.Martand Prakash Singh, Additional SP, Mathura
The Quint's Piyush Rai had also shared the details of the incident, along with the video byte of Mathura Police.
The Quint's WebQoof team then contacted the Martand Prakash Singh, additional superintendent of police, Mathura on 23 November. Singh dismissed the communal angle to the incident.
"The incident is not communal. The girl got married to a guy called Chatrapal Singh Gujjar, who is from a different caste. The girl's parents found out about the wedding and had an argument, which lead to her murder," Singh said.
We had earlier also reported that the girl's parents had confessed to the crime, the police has recovered the licensed pistol used to kill Aayushi, and the car used to transport her body.
Evidently, a case of honour killing of a 21-year-old girl in Delhi's Badarpur area was given a communal colour by social media users.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Fact Check Love Jihad Webqoof
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.