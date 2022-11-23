Shraddha Walkar Murder: Aaftab Poonawala’s ‘Confessions’, Admissible in Court?

Aaftab Poonawala, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, was presented before Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday, 22 November. As the court extended his police custody for four more days, media reports suggest that Poonawala said that he hit her (Shraddha) in the “heat of the moment.”

However, after this so-called “confession” was made at the remand hearing, Poonawala’s lawyer Avinash Kumar clarified to the media that the accused did not admit to Walkar's murder.