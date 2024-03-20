Fake News Is Used in Election Campaigns. How Dangerous Is It? How To Avoid It?

The Election Commission of India has announced polling dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections across the country. Team WebQoof has debunked several claims made during election campaigns and speeches over the years, finding them to be misleading or false.

It is no secret that political parties nowadays use disinformation or 'fake news' as important tools. This does not happen only in India but across the world.

In March, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ran a video advertisement, which made references to the Russia-Ukraine war. It showed a student meeting her parents after returning from the conflict-ridden area, emotionally telling her father, "Dad, Modi Ji stopped the war and got our bus out of there."