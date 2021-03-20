CM Yogi Turns Blind Eye to Facts, Falsely Claims ‘No Riots in UP’

In fact, the UP Police had charged at least 135 people who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in February 2020 with rioting in the Bilariaganj area of Azamgarh.

Further, the CM’s claim comes as a direct contradiction to his written reply to a question raised by Samajwadi Party member Rakesh Pratap Singh in the Assembly over the anti-CAA protests in February 2020.

At the time, Adityanath had stated that 21 persons were killed in riots over the past six months, according to a report by news agency, PTI.

“In the past six months, 21 persons were killed in riots, protests, sit-ins in the state. In incidents of stone-pelting by protesters, 400 policemen were injured and 61 policemen sustained firearms injuries,” the CM had stated.