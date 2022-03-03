MEA Denies Claim Russia 'Stopped' War for 6 Hrs to Evacuate Indians From Kharkiv

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine had issued two advisories, urging Indians to leave Kharkiv immediately.

"For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately. Proceed to Pesochin, Babye, and Bazlyudovka as soon as possible. Under all circumstances, they must reach these settlements by 18:00 hours Ukranian time today," the first advisory read.

The second advisory, released shortly afterward, reiterated the deteriorating situation in Kharkiv and stressed that Indian nationals must "leave Kharkiv immediately repeat immediately."