Amit Shah Lauds Yogi Adityanath's Government, Falters on Facts

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, which are scheduled to be held in 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a gathering in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, 1 August.

During his speech, he spoke about the performance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government and said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made Uttar Pradesh riot-free and safer for women.

However, we examined three such statements made by the Home Minister during his address and found that they were inaccurate.