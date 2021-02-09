Cong MP Makes False Claims About Shah Sitting on Tagore’s Chair

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while addressing the Lok Sabha on 8 February claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to West Bengal in December sat on Rabindranath Tagore’s chair at Rabindra Bhavan in Shantiniketan. The Congress parliamentarian also alleged that Home Minister Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda referred to Shantiniketan as Tagore’s birthplace.

However, both of Chowdhury’s claims fall flat, as we found that neither did Amit Shah sit on Tagore’s chair nor did Shah or Nadda refer to Shantiniketan as the nobel laureate’s birthplace.