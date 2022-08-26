Data Disproves Tejasvi Surya's Claim About Rising Unemployment in Chhattisgarh

Later, the BJYM and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led a massive protest against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and gheraoed his residence.

However, as per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) reports, unemployment rate (UR) in the state has been going down since constantly since May 2021, barring a few spikes.

Additionally, the Labour Force Participation Rate – the number of persons in the labour force as a percentage of the working-age population – and number of unemployed people in the state have showed a declining trend in the last four years of Baghel's government, with some spikes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.