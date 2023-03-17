Congress Accounts Share Photo to Falsely Claim That BJP Gave Owaisi an Award
The photo shows Asaduddin Owaisi receiving the Best Parliamentarian award from former President Ram Nath Kovind.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A photo showing All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi holding an award standing next to senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi is being shared on social media.
Who shared it and what are they claiming?: The photo was shared by several Congress accounts. (INC Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Youth Congress, and Rajasthan Youth Congress)
But..?: The claim is false.
The photo shows Owaisi at an event organised by Lokmat, where he received the 'Best Parliamentarian 2022' award from former President Ram Nath Kovind.
How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for more information about the event.
This led us to a news report published by Amar Ujala on 15 March, which mentioned that Owaisi and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien received awards.
The article's photo showed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge receiving an award from the former President Ram Nath Kovind.
It added that Lokmat News and Deccan Chronicles had honoured Owaisi with the 'Best Parliamentarian' award.
AIMIM's official Twitter account also shared a tweet about the event, mentioning that Owaisi received the 'Best Parliamentarian 2022' award.
The party's verified YouTube account shared a video from Lokmat's event.
Here, one can see Owaisi being handed an award by the former President at the 01:15 mark into the video.
Shortly after receiving the award, Owaisi is seen discussing something with Murli Manohar Joshi at the 01:36 mark.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.