Fact-Check: BJP Leaders Share 2016 Pics as Recent Ones From UP’s Govt Schools

A set of photographs showing very well-maintained school premises is going viral on social media.

Several social media users, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, have shared the photographs to claim that it shows recent pictures of a government-run school in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, implying that the Yogi Adityanath-led government has brought about a positive change in the state-run schools.

However, the photographs are not recent. We found that the photographs show a government school in Itayla Mafi in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, and were first shared in October 2016, approximately five months before Adityanath became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time.

We also learnt that the school was renovated by the headmaster, Kapil Malik, over the course of three-and-a-half years with his own money.