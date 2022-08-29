Video From Agra Peddled as Clip From Madhya Pradesh With False Communal Spin

A video of police personnel conducting a raid in the lower floors of an establishment showing couples in close proximity and intimate positions is being shared on social media.

It is being shared to claimed that the police raided a hookah bar in Madhya Pradesh arrested 30 people, which included 15 Muslim boys and 15 Hindu girls, giving the incident a communal colour.

However, we found that the claim is false. The incident took place in the Sanjay Place area in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, where the police raided a cafe and found couples in compromising positions in booths.

Agra Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhakar Chaudhary told The Quint that there were no arrests made in connection to the video, and denied any communal angle to the incident.