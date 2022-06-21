Congress Deputes Kamal Nath as Observer for Maharashtra Amid Political Crisis

Amid unrest in the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Congress on Tuesday, 21 June, deputed its senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer in the state.

The decision came soon after reports that some Shiv Sena MLAs, led by dissident leader Eknath Shinde are camping in Gujarat and could pose a threat to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

"The Congress president has deputed Kamal Nath as AICC observer in the wake of recent political developments in the state, with immediate effect," said an official communication from the Congress.